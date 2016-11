Electing to bat, England were 102 for three in their first innings at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Joe Root (35) was at the crease for the visitors as Ben Duckett (13) lost his wicket at the stroke of lunch.

Scores:

England 1st innings: 102 for 3 in 32.3 overs. (Haseeb Hameed 31, Alastair Cook 21; R Ashwin 2/35, R Jadeja 1/26)