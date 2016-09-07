On September 6, 2016, there were some quite interesting cricketing actions around the world, be it domestic or international.

On September 6, 2016, there were some quite interesting cricketing actions around the world, be it domestic or international.

In India, Duleep Trophy and Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 championship are going on.

Duleep Trophy: After having ensured its ticket to the final following a 470-run first-innings lead, India Blue chose to bat again against India Green, and turned the remainder of the Duleep Trophy league match into a farcical exercise on Tuesday. Read more

TNPL: Veerans too hot for Warriors — Skipper B. Aparajith and N.S. Chaturved played the big innings when it mattered as VB Thiruvallur Veerans registered a 42-win over Ruby Kanchi Warriors in the India Cements-TNPL here on Monday. Incidentally, Veerans on way to victory scored the tournament’s highest total of 206 for four and also put up the biggest stand of 145 for any wicket. Read more

Karaikudi Kaalai versus Madurai Super Giants: Chris Gayle, with childlike delight and sun-kissed smile, signalled sixes from the stands. And Dwayne Bravo, his steps not missing a beat, swung to the rhythm of the ‘Champion’ song. There was a distinct flavour of the Caribbean variety at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Perhaps, Karaikudi Kaalai’s R. Rajkumar was inspired by this joyful, free-spited setting at Chepauk during the duel against Madurai Super Giants in the India Cements-TNPL tournament. Read more

Sri Lanka versus Australia first Twenty20 International: Australia broke the world scoring record in Twenty20 internationals on Tuesday as an unbeaten century by opener Glenn Maxwell helped the tourists to 263 for 3 and an 85-run victory in the first match against Sri Lanka. Read more

Suresh Menon writes on That old crossroads feeling, garnished by personality differences: Time was when the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India spoke in one voice. Chiefly because only the BCCI had a voice. The ICC was merely an echo. Read more

Our Cricket Correspondent G. Viswanath writes about ICC refuses to accede to BCCI request: At its wit’s end following the Supreme Court order that validated virtually all of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations for reform, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached the International Cricket Council (ICC). Read more

Not but not the least, Anjum Chopra becomes the first woman cricketer from India to be awarded an honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). Read more

Gayle hopeful of playing Test cricket again: Chris Gayle’s methods encapsulate the essence of West Indian cricket. It’s a blend of freedom, fun and fearlessness that celebrates explosive batsmanship. A mix of sunshine and calypso, it is both brutal and beautiful. Read more