Cricket: Players’ Association to be a reality soon

The much-awaited Players’ Association would soon take shape, according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official.

The first meeting in this direction is being held in Mumbai on Thursday and will be attended by former Test cricketers Kapil Dev, Aunshuman Gaekwad, Bharath Reddy and Shantha Rangaswamy as the women’s representative.

Pillai to assist

Former Home Secretary G.K. Pillai, along with the BCCI’s Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, will assist the committee in establishing the administrative process.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had initially recommended Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath, Anil Kumble and Diana Edulji in the steering committee to help form the association as per Lodha Panel recommendations.

Kumble withdrew since he had taken over as the India chief coach, while Amarnath expressed his unwillingness for personal reasons. Edulji could not accept the offer because she was included in the CoA.

According to the Lodha Committee recommendations, a member of the Players’ Association will have to be included in the Apex Council which would be taking important decisions related to cricket matters.

The apex global body to represent players’ interest — the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) — has long supported the idea of a Players’ Association in India.

A body was earlier formed under guidance of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Arun Lal but it failed to make any impact.

Of late, former players have been engaged in forming associations at State level and some of them have completed the registration process.

The Board had never encouraged the idea of a Players’ Association but the Lodha Committee recommendations have made it a mandatory requirement.