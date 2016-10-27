R. Sai Kishore’s second consecutive five-wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu take control against Saurashtra, in the under-23 Elite group A encounter of the C.K. Nayudu Trophy, at the NPRCET grounds here on Wednesday.

Resuming at 45 for no loss, Saurashtra was bowled out for 266 in its first innings in reply to Tamil Nadu’s 434.

Following on, Saurashtra was 41 for one at stumps on day three. Tamil Nadu still has an overall lead of 127.

The scores (day three):

At Dindigul: Tamil Nadu 434 vs Saurashtra 266 in 87.3 overs (Samarth Vyas 59, Divyaraj Chauhan 58, K Kunal 41, Aranyadev Jhala 31, Parth Chauhan 30, R. Sai Kishore seven for 99, Ashwath Mukunthan three for 46) & 41 for one in 19 overs.

At Pune: Group C: Hyderabad 304 & 54 for three in 28 overs vs Maharashtra 412 in 128.4 overs (Y.J. Shaik 113, S.M. Kazi 67, R.S. Ghosh 34, J.P. Zope 39, T. Ravi Teja three for 107, Tanay Thyagarajan four for 127).