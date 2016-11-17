TOPICS

Cricket Australia appointed former test spinner Trevor Hohns interim chairman of selectors after the resignation of Rod Marsh.

Former test captain Greg Chappell, who is Cricket Australia’s national talent manager, will also join the selection panel on an interim basis with Mark Waugh and head coach Darren Lehmann.

The appointments were made at an extraordinary meeting of the Cricket Australia board following Marsh’s decision to stand down on Wednesday as full-time chairman, ahead of his planned retirement in July.

Marsh’s resignation followed Australia’s loss to South Africa by an innings and 80 runs in the second test at Hobart on Tuesday, which was its fifth straight loss in test matches.

“It is vital that Australian cricket finds the best candidate for this role,” Peever said. “Trevor is highly experienced as a selector and will ensure we place our best players on the field this summer while we seek a permanent replacement for Rod.”

