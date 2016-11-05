S. Lokeshwar (119, 237b, 15x4, 2x6), and S. Radhakrishnan (43) added 101 runs for the fourth wicket to help Tamil Nadu post 286 against Vidarbha on the first day of the Group ‘C’ league match in the Cooch Behar Trophy (under-19) cricket tournament on Saturday.

At Ongole, Dhruva Kumar Reddy’s century helped Andhra post 267 in 73.2 overs against Goa, which in reply, was 36 for two in 13.3 overs.

At Bengaluru, Shubhang Hegde’s five-wicket haul (five for 58) helped Karnataka take the first day’s honours against Jharkhand.

The left-arm spinner helped the host dismiss Jharkhand for 236 in its first essay.

The scores:

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 286 in 94 overs (S. Aravind 33, S. Lokeshwar 119, S. Radhakrishnan 43, Parth Rekhade three for 95) vs Vidarbha.

At Ongole: Andhra 267 in 73.2 overs (S. Dhruva Kumar Reddy 100, Y. Sandeep 61, C.R. Gnaneswar 54, Neeraj Yadav four for 50) vs Goa 36 for two in 13.3 overs.

At Bengaluru: Jharkhand 236 in 89.5 overs (Amit Pal 54, Atul Singh 25, Utkarsh Singh 45, Shresht Sagar 42, Shubhang Hegde five for 58) vs Karnataka one for one in 0.4 overs.