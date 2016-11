Goa, chasing a victory target of 151, was 53 for one against Andhra at the end of the penultimate day of the four-day Cooch Behar under-19 match here on Monday.

At Bengaluru, an unbeaten 157 from Vivek Kumar put Jharkhand on the path to victory against Karnataka. Chasing 403, the home team finished the day on 68 for five.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s leg-spinner S. Kishan Kumar picked up four wickets as Vidarbha reached 109 for eight in pursuit of 226.

The scores:

At Ongole: Andhra 267 & 208 in 83.1 overs (Sk. Md. Rafi 58, S. Yudish 51, S. Nihal four for 62, Neeraj Yadav three for 48) vs Goa 325 & 53 for one in 18 overs (Vaibhav Govekar 34).

At Bengaluru: Jharkhand 236 and 277 for six decl. in 76 overs (Vivek Kumar 157 n.o., Atul Singh 41, Utkarsh Singh 32, Amit Pal 29) vs Karnataka 111 and 68 for five in 35 overs (K. Abheet 26, Ayan Chaudhari three for 13).

At Chennai: TN 286 & 132 in 48.4 overs (Abisheik Selvakumar 33, S. Radhakrishnan 37, Parth Rekhade three for 31) vs Vidarbha 193 & 109 for eight in 40 overs (Atharva Taide 44, S. Kishan Kumar four for 18).