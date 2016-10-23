As BCCI president, Manohar had appointed Deloitte to run a check on state units’ books

One of the first things Shashank Manohar did after being elected BCCI president in October 2015 was appointing a top accounting firm to run a thorough check on the financial dealings and the accounts books of the full member associations.

It was the first exercise of that scope carried out by the Board to independently audit matters related to not only finance but also the governance structure.

The report that Deloitte submitted after completing the task is now in the possession of Amarchand & Mangaldas, a law firm engaged often by the BCCI.

“It’s a damning report, and at least half-a-dozen full member associations have been faulted for mismanagement of funds and other practices,” said an official in the know of things.

One of the associations does not even have a proper accounting system and that accounts are handwritten, said an official.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association is one of the handful that did not quite get the clean chit.

HCA president Arshad Ayub and secretary K. John Manoj responded by acknowledging, in a four-page communication on May 20 this year to the BCCI president and secretary, that the Board shall not advance any payments to the Association unless the former was satisfied with the steps being taken to rectify the anomalies and irregularities reported by Deloitte.

The various aspects the HCA had, in its communication to the Board, undertaken to address — including policy of calling tenders, furnishing details regarding legal cases involving the Association, valuation of its property, utilisation reports of the cricket development fund distributed to clubs/districts, limits on salary and insurance coverage to clubs’ office-bearers and several other matters related to loans and taxes — actually indicate that there was no proper system in existence.