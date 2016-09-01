The Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to hold its elections for the apex council and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by December 15.

The decision was taken during a Lodha Committee meeting on Sunday.

The panel also set a second set of timeframes for the cricket board to form a fresh Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council by December 30 while asking the various state associations to wrap up their own elections by November 15.

The board had already decided to convene its AGM on September 21.

“It was decided to direct the BCCI that the AGM to be called on 21.9.2016 be limited only to routine business concerning the past year (2015-16), and deal with any business or matters relating to the next year (2016-17) only after the adoption of the MoA and Rules as per the recommendations of the Committee in accordance with the same,” the Lodha Committee said according to the minutes of its Sunday meeting.

The committee also released minutes of all its meetings in the last month from which it was learnt that on August 25, BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke had submitted a “First Compliance Report”, detailing the extent to which the board and the state associations have implemented the reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee.