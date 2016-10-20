Anil Kumble has backed Manish Pandey for the No. 4 spot while maintaining that the batting order could change depending on the situation of a one-day match.

On the eve of the second ODI here, the genial Indian coach said, “Manish is someone who has done really well in the recent past and he started off fairly well even in Dharamshala.

“I think in one-day cricket, it is not necessary to have certain positions fixed as far as batting goes. It all depends on the situation.

“So, you could see someone else walking in at No. 4 (depending upon), if we bat first or we bat second. Those options are always available.

“Manish is someone who has shown a lot of promise and lot of (his) performances back it as well. And he has quite a bit of experience playing at the domestic level.

“He comes into international cricket with solid domestic performance over the years. So that certainly gives him the additional advantage of knowing what to do in different situations.”

Looking at the current squad, Kumble felt Hardik Pandya provided the team with the right balance. “It was nice that he really bowled well in his first ODI with the new ball.

“That was certainly the strategy M.S. (Dhoni) wanted Hardik to try. I’m sure that should give him a lot of confidence.

“Like I mentioned, all-rounders who can run in and bowl quick and bat are certainly an asset. With him giving us those 7-8 overs, sometimes even 10, certainly gives us a better balance in the team.”

Considering the Kotla ground here is Kumble’s favourite surface where India won both its previous matches, in 1994 and 1999 against New Zealand, it didn’t come as a surprise when he said, “I don’t think there is anything that I need to look at the Kotla pitch for.

“For one-day cricket, it should be a good wicket. We expect it to be a good surface for batting. And as far as the (bowling) combination goes, we still have time.”