CoA to meet Bangladesh Cricket Board chief

more-in

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hassan has been part of the ICC’s Special Working Group (SWG) that has proposed changes to the ICC’s Constitution and Financial models which has been accepted in principal by the ICC board in the first week of February.

Both models are likely to be considered clause-by-clause at the ICC’s next meeting on April 26 and 27.

The ICC Board’s decision will then be placed before the ICC AGM after the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

The new financial model has worked out an improved payment — up from $75-80 million to $110-115 million over a period of eight years to the BCB as well as Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, Cricket Zimbabwe, West Indies Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket and New Zealand Cricket.

Sources said that the BCB chief would request the CoA not to cut its share of the ICC revenue at the April meeting.

The CoA has scheduled two more meetings, one among itself and another with the three BCCI office-bearers (not disqualified) on the same day.