Half-centuries by M. Shahrukh Khan, G.V. Vignesh and S. Swaminathan helped Tamil Nadu end day one at 239 for six against Baroda in their under-23 Elite Group A of the C.K. Nayudu Trophy cricket tournament here on Monday.

In Group C, Vidarbha scored 306 for four against Hyderabad in Nagpur.

Wath misses ton

S.K. Wath (94) was the top-scorer for Vidarbha, but was unlucky to miss a century.

The scores (day one): At Tirunelveli: Group A: Tamil Nadu 239 for six in 93 overs (M. Shahrukh Khan 65, G.V. Vignesh 58, S. Swaminathan 52 n.o.) vs Baroda.

At Nagpur:

Group C: Vidarbha 306 for four in 90 overs (S.K. Wath 94, S.O. Katariya 61, M.R. Kale 57, S.B. Dubey 38, T. Ravi Teja three for 50) vs Hyderabad.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Darren Bravo reacts after his dismissal.

Battling Windies fall short against Pakistan
The Lodha committee had prepared 135 questions and sought answers from stakeholders closer to the game.

BCCI member responsible for Lodha recommendations
During the New Zealand series, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to 200 wickets.

Ashwin: 'Rhythm is the key to my success'

Bracewell: 'We need to stick to what we do best'
More »
go back to thehindu.com