Half-centuries by M. Shahrukh Khan, G.V. Vignesh and S. Swaminathan helped Tamil Nadu end day one at 239 for six against Baroda in their under-23 Elite Group A of the C.K. Nayudu Trophy cricket tournament here on Monday.

In Group C, Vidarbha scored 306 for four against Hyderabad in Nagpur.

S.K. Wath (94) was the top-scorer for Vidarbha, but was unlucky to miss a century.

The scores (day one): At Tirunelveli: Group A: Tamil Nadu 239 for six in 93 overs (M. Shahrukh Khan 65, G.V. Vignesh 58, S. Swaminathan 52 n.o.) vs Baroda.

At Nagpur:

Group C: Vidarbha 306 for four in 90 overs (S.K. Wath 94, S.O. Katariya 61, M.R. Kale 57, S.B. Dubey 38, T. Ravi Teja three for 50) vs Hyderabad.