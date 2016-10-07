In September, India played its 500th test match against New Zealand in Kanpur.

In this journey spanning 84 years, 285 cricketers have played for India. Most players – 80 – were born in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat – 30. All these players come from 15 Indian states only. No one from the North East has ever played a test match for India. Nor has anyone born in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand played for India.

We chose the state of origin as a variable to study Test cricket representations as this was an easier device unlike Ranji teams, which have varied over time, sometimes linked to the formation and reorganisation of new States in the country.

As for average number of tests played per cricketer, Madhya Pradesh (with five players) leads – thanks largely to Rahul Dravid, who was born in Indore and played 163 tests for India.

In the map below, the colour shows the number of test cricketers that the state has produced (white corresponding to none). The size of the circle shows the average number of tests played per cricketer.

Maharashtrians scored the maximum runs for India – 77,791. 20 per cent of these – 15,921 – runs were scored by Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, if States were to be considered as players, then Tendulkar alone scored more than 12 states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Orissa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Daman and Diu.

We also looked at the batting average of every State, taking figures for top cricketers only – ones who scored more than 500 runs. The mean of batting averages of cricketers from the state was taken as the state average. With 39.92, Madhya Pradesh lies at the top (helped by Rahul Dravid's average). Dilip Sardesai, the lone batsman from Goa, helped his birth-State attain the second position.

State colour in the map shows the total runs scored by the state. The size of the circle shows the mean of batting average of the state as defined above.

What about batting position? We categorised all players into the following: openers, middle order, late order and tailenders.

As around 30 per cent of all Indian test cricketers belonged to Maharashtra, the state had the maximum number of cricketers for all categories – 18 openers, 19 middle order, 10 late order and 33 tailenders.

After Maharashtra, here are the second best states: Uttar Pradesh for openers (6), Punjab for middle order (6) and late order (6), Gujarat for tailenders (16).

Among bowlers, Karnataka tops the list. The State has produced the most wicket-taking bowlers in the country. Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, BS Chandrasekhar and EAS Prasanna contributed the most to the total 1,506 wickets taken by the state. Punjab and Maharashtra are the other two states which have taken more than 1,000 wickets. Together, the three states took 61 per cent of all wickets.

Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala had the lowest strike rate – the average number of balls bowled per wicket taken.

Overall, there were 152 cricketers who were bowlers – 102 were right-armed and 50 were left-armed.

Most bowlers – 27 – were right-arm fast-medium, which includes Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma and Javagal Srinath. This was followed by right-arm medium (24) and right-arm offbreak bowlers (23).

But if the average number of matches were considered, spinners played more matches (an average of 51, skewed perhaps by Sachin Tendulkar's 200) than pace bowlers (average of 18). In terms of average total number of overs bowled, spinners again had bowled 329 overs while pacers had bowled close to 267 overs.

Right-arm offbreak bowlers have taken the maximum number of wickets for India – Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin being the top two contributors.

Bowler Type Average of Balls Bowled Average Matches Played Number of Players Wickets Taken Right-arm offbreak 2047.04 26.52 23 1405 Right-arm fast-medium 1677.96 16.41 27 1366 Slow left-arm orthodox 2249.58 24.89 19 1312 Legbreak 2399.65 21.71 17 1268 Right-arm medium 824.96 18.08 24 485 Left-arm fast-medium 2480.00 22.60 5 359 Right-arm medium-fast 760.13 9.75 16 287 Left-arm medium 1168.00 15.00 5 156 Left-arm medium-fast 2546.00 23.00 2 144 Right-arm fast 1062.25 10.00 4 85 Right-arm fast-medium, Right-arm offbreak 2285.00 31.00 1 62 Right-arm offbreak, Legbreak 1433.00 104.50 2 49 Left-arm medium, Slow left-arm orthodox 558.50 14.00 2 18 Right-arm medium, Right-arm offbreak 183.33 3.00 3 15 Left-arm medium-fast, Slow left-arm orthodox 50.00 2.00 1 1 Right-arm fast-medium, Right-arm offbreak, Legbreak 19.00 1.00 1 1 Right-arm medium, Legbreak 66.00 1.50 2 1

Fifteen players were born outside present-day India – 10 in Pakistan, and one each in Bangladesh, Trinidad & Tobago, Afghanistan, Malaysia and Brazil (A Gandotra is actually the only international test cricketer who was born in Brazil). Salim Durani, who was born in Afghanistan, played the most matches (29) among those born abroad.

If domestic teams for which the test players played were taken into account, Bombay/Mumbai had the highest representatives (56), followed by Delhi (28), Tamil Nadu/ Madras (26) and Karnataka/Mysore (20).

A list of the top 16 domestic teams that contributed players to India's test teams:

Team Test Cricketers Bombay/Mumbai 55 Delhi 28 Tamil Nadu/Madras 26 Karnataka/Mysore 20 Bengal 16 Hyderabad 13 Baroda 13 Maharashtra 12 Rajasthan 8 Punjab 8 Gujarat 8 Uttar Pradesh 7 Services 7 Saurashtra 7 Haryana 7 Railways 5

(With inputs from S Ram Mahesh)