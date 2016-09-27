Even before the first ball is bowled, Delhi’s season of hope is turning out to be a chapter from the past. Call it lack of planning or responsibility of those in authority, the Delhi Ranji Trophy team is already on the backfoot.

With less than 10 days to go for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy campaign opener against Assam at Vadodara, the squad is yet to get a day’s match practice.

The two-day practice match, scheduled on September 26 and 27 against Uttar Prdesh, had to be called off due to a shocking reason. Delhi could not find a ground to host the match!

With proper planning, Delhi could have easily arranged for a ground but the old order at the Delhi and District Cricket Association continues to hold sway. Despite change in coach, manager and the appointment of three-member selection committee (as per Lodha Committee recommendations on reforms in the BCCI), the chaotic ways of the Capital’s cricket administrators continues unabated.

In the given scenario, it is not tough to understand the predicament of new coach K.P. Bhaskar, known for his clean image and disciplined ways. Meanwhile, Shankar Saini has taken charge as the manager of the Delhi Ranji squad.

In another development, the Delhi under-19 squad for the season has a few surprising omissions. Instead of being rewarded for last year’s performances, three batsmen — Rishab Drall, Ayush Badoni and Lakshay Thareja — have been dropped. Three jarring inclusions are Hitesh Sharma, Simrajeet Singh and V. Malik.

Also surprising is the fact that instead of announcing a squad consisting of 15 names, as per Board’s norms, the DDCA has listed 16 players.