R. Vijay Chakaravarti’s five-wicket haul helped United CC beat Korattur CC by one wicket in the Tiruvallur DCA second division cricket league recently.

The scores:

II div.: SSCA 240 for seven in 30 overs (E. Rajesh 48, M. Kaushik 52, S. Hari Ram Ganesh 71) bt Sundar 129 for nine in 30 overs (R. Nirmal Kumaran 48, S. Risha Rajas three for 31).

Korattur 132 in 27.2 overs (D. Gokulnath 28, R. Rajkumar 27, R. Vijay Chakaravarti five for 36) lost to United 135 for nine in 29.1 overs (Haaresh Augustus 34, T. Ashwin 26, K. Nagaraj three for 37).

III div: Pattabiram CA 192 in 30 overs (N.A. Vaidhyanathan 37, C. Karthick 29, S. Karthick 32, Marimuthu four for 24) bt FSCA 144 in 29 overs (S. Sathish Kumar 65, N.A. Vaidhyanathan three for 14).

IV div.: Universal 127 in 24.5 overs (B. Saravanan 52, R. Thammem five for 29, A.S. Suryaprakash three for 31) lost to WABCO 130 for two in 20.5 overs (K. Swaroop Krishnan 52 n.o., V. Dinesh Kumar 34).

Sri Vaishnavi 161 for eight in 30 overs (S. Dayal Sagar 43, L. Kailash Patel 39, S. Sai Sabarish 26, R. Gajendran three for 16) bt Jaya Education Group 158 for nine in 30 overs (B. Manikandan 39, A. Parthiban three for 27).

Frank Worrell 186 for seven in 28 overs (S. Mohan Raj 41, T.S. Audlin 42, B. Ramesh three for 43) bt CPCL 118 in 19.3 overs (A. Gopi 31, Anirudh Balaji four for 41, V. Simon Stanley four for 35). (match reduced to 28 overs).

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for women will conduct VASPO, the annual National-level inter-college women’s sports tournament, from August 29 to September 1 across three venues in the city.

This year marks the institution’s 25th anniversary, and so it has launched several women-centric initiatives.

Around thousand sportswomen from across thirty-five colleges in the country will contest in basketball, volleyball, throwball, table tennis, chess, football, ball badminton and tennis.

The inauguration will be held at the University Union Grounds at Chetpet on August 29.

Dr. Ramasubramani, Inspector General of Police, Railways, will be the chief guest, and Ms. Sudha Shah, former India cricketer, will be the guest of honour.