England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is likely to take over as ODI captain for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh, with Eoin Morgan expected to confirm his withdrawal from the series due to security concerns.

The security concerns have sharply risen in the Asian country since terror attack in Dhaka cafe in July, which killed 20 hostages, including nine Italians.

If Morgan pulls out on Monday as expected, vice-captain Buttler will reportedly see himself lead the England side for the first time in 50-over cricket.

The 26-year-old had previously captained the country only once in a Twenty20 match against Pakistan last year.

On Thursday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) team director Andrew Strauss had given three-day deadline to the players to decide if they are willing to tour Bangladesh amid ongoing security concerns in the country.

All-rounders Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan had given their consent for the tour while Test skipper Alastair Cook had reportedly given a private assurance about his availability.

Meanwhile, opener Alex Hales is also considering withdrawing from the tour.

England’s players were earlier given a choice to decide whether they want to tour Bangladesh later this year in the wake of the security concerns despite the ECB and its longstanding security expert, Reg Dickason, deeming the trip to Dhaka as safe.

Morgan, who took over as England’s ODI skipper just before the 2015 World Cup,had earlier pointed out that he could not focus completely on cricket amid safety concerns.

“I think ultimately, as I’ve said before, as an individual you need to be comfortable within yourself to focus on cricket. I’ve been to places before where things have become a distraction and it’s only been once or twice when security’s been a distraction and I’ve told myself I’d never put myself in that situation again,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com au.

England are slated to play a three-match ODI series and two Tests in Bangladesh, starting from October 7 at Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. — ANI