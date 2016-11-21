Bowlers like Broad are tougher to face: Kapil Dev

What does it take for a paceman to bowl in Indian conditions where spinners often prove winners.

The manner in which Stuart Broad bowled in the second innings proved it was possible for pacemen to make an impact.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kapil Dev observed, “First of all he needs a big heart. Then, he needs to be consistent. Even if the ball does not swing, he has to try and hit the seam. Always remember, a ball moving a foot will not get you wickets but a delivery that deviates just six inches may get you the nick.”

On Broad’s spell on day four, he noted, “It was one of the best spells I have seen in India by a fast bowler in a long time. He bowled some very good cutters, leg-cutters in particular, using his wrist. Bowling here is not about reverse swing alone.

“There is a split-second pause in his action which gives him time to study the batsman, see his initial movement and then release of the ball. Such bowlers are tough to face.”

Kapil was also pleased with Alastair Cook giving Broad an eight-over spell in the morning session. “Broad sent down eight overs without losing intensity. These days it has become fashionable to give pacemen just three or four-over spells. You take an over to get warmed up and after that it is over too soon.”

Kapil was also delighted by the ‘beauty’ that Mohammed Shami delivered to dismiss Alastair Cook in the first innings here.

“My length varied from batsman to batsman. I used to study them. Those days there was no video analysis but your brain is the biggest computer,” he said on his own bowling.

On Hardik Pandya being a part of the Indian Test squad despite an ordinary first-class record, Kapil said: “He needs to bowl a lot more in first-class cricket, not just four overs. Hardik must not confine himself to just one-day and Twenty20 cricket. I think the BCCI must send him to England to play county cricket for a season.”

R. Ashwin, Kapil observed, was a genuine all-rounder. “I would give him ten out of ten in batting and bowling. The only thing against him is that he is not an athlete on the field.”