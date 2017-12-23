Boult destroys West Indies

more-in

A career-best seven for 34 by Trent Boult destroyed the West Indies as New Zealand wrapped up its ODI series with a game to spare in Christchurch on Saturday.

Boult had three for six after his first three overs as the West Indies fell apart at the start of its innings after being set an imposing 326-run target.

The tourist struggled through to 121 before Boult finished off the tail to give New Zealand victory by 204 runs to go with its five-wicket win in the first ODI on Wednesday.

When Boult had finished off the West Indies top order, Lochie Ferguson plucked out the middle with three wickets in 10 deliveries, including Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell with successive balls.

New Zealand, sent into bat first, posted a healthy 325 for six after an impressive final 10 overs by Henry Nicholls and Todd Astle which produced 103 runs.

For the West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell took three for 62.

Struggling throughout

West Indies struggled throughout its reply with Shai Hope’s 23 its best performance with the bat.

The third and final match in the series will be on Tuesday at Hagley Oval where New Zealand has now won all seven ODIs it have played there.