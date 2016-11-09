KADAPA: Andhra scored a facile nine-wicket win over Railways in their Col. C.K. Nayudu (u-23) group tie at the Dr. Y.S.Raja Reddy ACA cricket stadium here on Tuesday.

At Pune, Salman Nizar (148) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (125) hit centuries as Kerala posted 456 for nine at the end of second day’s play against Maharashtra.

At Mumbai, Armaan Jaffer’s 126, aided by four other half-centuries, helped Mumbai declare its first innings at 518 for eight against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium. Vidarbha made a strong start, ending the day at 105 for no loss.

The scores: At Kadapa: Railways 119 & 117 in 41.3 overs (Sneha Kishore four for 26, Vinay Kumar four for 50) lost to Andhra 184 & 54 for one in 8.4 overs.

At Pune: Kerala 456 for nine in 155.2 overs (Salman Nizar 148, Mohammed Azharuddeen 125, Fabid Ahmed 58, Anuj Jotin 48, J.P. Zope four for 135, S.M. Kazi four for 67) vs Maharashtra 61 for two in 25 overs.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 518 for eight decl. (Armaan Jaffer 126, Sairaj Patil 92, Vikrant Auti 89, Eknath Kerkar 73, Shubham Ranjane 61, Jay Bista 31, Siddhesh Neral five for 119) vs Vidarbha 105 for no loss (Siddhesh Wath 74 n.o., Akshay Agarwal 30 n.o.). — Sports Bureau