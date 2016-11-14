Sport » Cricket

November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 01:45 IST

Bhavin Thakkar, Rohan Prem make merry

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
CAPTAIN’S KNOCK: Coming in early after the fall of the first wicket, Kerala’s Rohan Prem blunted the Goa attack along with Bhavin Thakkar.
— File photo
CAPTAIN’S KNOCK: Coming in early after the fall of the first wicket, Kerala’s Rohan Prem blunted the Goa attack along with Bhavin Thakkar.

MUMBAI: The maturity displayed by the professional in Bhavin Thakkar and skipper Rohan Prem helped Kerala to a position of comfort at the end of the opening day of its four-day Ranji Trophy match against Goa at the Brabourne stadium here on Sunday.

The side, looking for its first win of the season, was 290 for two in its first innings at close as both Thakkar and Prem pressed hard to push the Goans to the wall and came up with scintillating centuries. In fact, it was day in which everything went as planned for Kerala except for when it lost the toss and then Vishnu Vinod early after being put in.

The surprise here was Goan captain Sagun Kamat’s decision to field first on what looked to be a perfect batting pitch. Though Kamat seemed to be proved right when a tentative Vishnu Vinod guided Rituraj Singh straight to his waiting hands, Goan paid a heavy price as Thakkar and Prem got together to put Kerala back on track.

The right-left combine of Thakkar and Prem took some time before hitting the high street. The duo concentrated hard till the pitch eased out and once they got their eye in, there was no stopping them.

Spinners Shadab Jakati and Amit Yadav bore the brunt of their nonchalant display as the Kerala pair put on a superb 232-run partnership in 70.1 overs.

Thakkar, who trains regularly at the same ground, got to his first century of the season and sixth overall in the championships while the 30-year-old Prem completed his 12th career ton, the 11th having come in the match against Haryana last week.

But having gone through a blemish-less innings lasting 200 deliveries, Thakkar (117, 14x4) was bowled off his legs after mistiming a sweep against Jakati. However, with Sanju Samson joining Prem, Kerala was successful in denying the Goans another happy occasion right through until stumps were drawn.

Prem was batting on 120 (272 balls, 16x4) while Samson was on 28 (48 balls, 5x4, 1x6).

Both Thakkar and Prem were quite happy at the end of the day. While the former commented that it was a much-needed century, Prem, despite being tired, promised to soldier on again on Monday.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Vishnu Vinod c Kamat b Rituraj 5, Bhavin Thakkar b Jakati 117, Rohan Prem (batting) 120, Sanju Samson (batting) 28; Extras (b-12, lb-6, w-1, nb-1): 20; Total (for two wkts. in 90 overs): 290.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-246.

Goa bowling: Rituraj Singh 19-10-21-1, Saurabh Bandekar 16-4-47-0, Felix Alemao 9-4-11-0, Shadab Jakati 20-1-97-1, Amit Yadav 22-3-71-0, Darshan Misal 4-0-25-0.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Virat Kohli struck useful partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to see India through to safety.

Kohli helps India secure a draw
Sunday's washout provides some welcome relief for the embattled Aussies and captain Steve Smith, who face an uphill task trying to salvage the second Test.

AUS v SA: Play abandoned due to heavy rain in Hobart
Maharashtra bowler Anupam Sanklecha who took seven wickets for 25 runs.

Ranji Trophy round-up: Round 6, Day 1
India's opener Smriti Mandhana scored 44 runs of 62 balls to help the team chase down West Indies' total of 153.

India trounces Windies, wins series
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tennis

Murray celebrates rise to the top with Paris Masters title

Djokovic out of Paris, Murray two wins from No.1

Wawrinka ousted, Murray struggles at ATP Paris Masters

Wildcards for Karman and three others

Where do Rafa and Roger go from here?

Double for Kirshan

Sinha stuns Ranjeet

Zeel Desai in final

Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Mohit, Anirudh star in SRM’s triumph

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Riddhi rallies to beat Abhilasha

Aditya stuns Dev

Rampuria shocks Dahiya

SRM in last four

Football

Vineeth magic lifts Blasters

Brazil blanks Argentina

Indians are hard-working and eager to learn: Zambrotta

ATK must strenghthen defence, says Belencoso

FIFA moves to close loss-making museum

FC Goa looks to break winless streak at home

Our entire focus is on grassroots level: AIFF chief

Malouda double dumps Chennaiyin

Proud of recruiting players only from Basque region: Athletic Bilbao president

Guimaraes cautious ahead of derby

Races

Sea Fairey wins main event

England well tuned

Frivolous impresses

Sea Fairey runs with a good chance

Devoted Eyes and Godsent impress

Serjeant At Arms, La Dona, Coldstream, Ayrton and Intrepid Warrior shine

Motherland and Celtic Prince impress

Prevalent Force, Sporting Pleasure, Secret Pursuit and Aizaan impress

Madras races cancelled

Bengaluru races cancelled



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Surprised to see so much grass: Kohli

Virat Kohli seemed convinced that there was no demon in the pitch though the regular fall of wickets may have made it appear so on the fina... »