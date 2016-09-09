The selection panel of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is learnt to have zeroed in on K.P. Bhaskar for the coach’s position in the senior state team.

At the end of the day-long interview session at the Ferozshah Kotla on Thursday, Bhaskar, with an experience of 95 first-class matches, emerged the favourite from the list of six candidates.

Amit Bhandari is in the race for the assistant coach’s position while Vijay Dahiya, coach of the team last season, is expected to be given the charge of the Delhi under-23 team.

