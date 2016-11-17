An 87-run partnership between Shreevats Goswami and Amir Gani for the sixth wicket stopped Tamil Nadu from pressing for an outright victory against Bengal on the final day of their Group A Ranji Trophy clash here on Wednesday.

TN, which had taken the lead on day three, was bowled out for 354 in the third over of the day. Needing to bat the day out to ensure a draw, after trailing by 17 runs, Bengal’s top order crumbled before lunch and it was reduced to 63 for four.

Pacer Vignesh made the first breakthrough when he had Abhimanyu Eswaran caught at gully. Aswin Crist then struck in quick succession — first dismissing skipper Manoj Tiwary, who offered a simple return catch, and then having Agniv Pan caught at covers. Off-spinner Washington Sundar trapped opener Sayan Shekhar Mondal leg before, at the stroke of lunch.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan struck soon after lunch, removing Sudip Chatterjee caught behind down the legside. With Bengal struggling at 66 for five, TN must have sensed a chance for an outright victory with nearly two sessions in hands. But Goswami and Gani slowly built a partnership, nudging around before attacking the spinners to build up a lead.

Post tea, Goswami got to his fifty picking three boundaries off Aushik Srinivas. Gani also found his footing, hitting a few boundaries, before being bowled by Aushik Srinivas while trying to reverse-sweep. But at the end it was enough to save the day for Bengal.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 337.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: M.S. Washington Sundar b Dinda 4, M. Abhinav run out 45, Kaushik Gandhi c Goswami b Ojha 65, B. Indrajith c Goswami b Ghosh 34, Dinesh Karthik c Goswami b Kuila 80, B. Aparajith lbw Ghosh 2, N. Jagadeesan c Mondal b Ojha 13, Aswin Crist b Ghosh 36, R. Aushik Srinivas c Abhimanyu b Ghosh 3, K Vignesh (not out) 34, T. Natarajan c Abhimanyu b Ghosh 12; Extras (nb-11, w-1, b-1, lb-13): 26; Total (in 109.1 overs): 354.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-105, 3-141, 4-199, 5-212, 6-237, 7-281, 8-303, 9-310.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 27-3-73-1, Amit Kuila 20-2-58-1, Sayan Ghosh 36.1-6-123-5, Aamir Gani 7-0-19-0, Pragyan Ojha 14-2-48-2, Sayan Shekhar Mondal 5-0-19-0

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhimanyu Eswaran c (sub) L. Suryapprakash b Vignesh 12, Sayan Shekhar Mondal lbw b Sundar 28, Manoj Tiwary c & b Crist 7, Agniv Pan c Sundar b Crist 0, Shreevats Goswami c Karthik b Aushik 61, Sudip Chatterjee c Jagadeesan b Natarajan 0, Amir Gani b Aushik 45, Ashoke Dinda b Sundar 28, Pragyan Ojha c Indrajith b Sundar 6, Sayan Ghosh (not out) 0, Amit Kuila (not out) 0; Extras (nb-4, b-4, lb-1): 9; Total (for nine wkts. in 77 overs): 196.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-27, 3-27, 4-63, 5-66, 6-153, 7-168, 8-195, 9-196.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 17-8-29-2, T. Natarajan 14-2-40-1, K. Vignesh 17-6-52-1, M.S. Washington Sundar 13-5-29-3, R. Aushik Srinivas 14-4-39-2, M. Abhinav 2-1-2-0;

Match drawn

Man-of-the-match: K. Vignesh