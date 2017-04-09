‘Benching Harbhajan tactical move’

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained that off spinner Harbhajan Singh was not “dropped’’ from Mumbai Indians first VIVO IPL10 league match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Thursday. The two time champion lost the match by seven wickets.

Harbhajan Singh has been MI’s leading wicket taker after Lasith Malinga’s 143 scalps. He’s played 125 of the 140 matches MI has played in the IPL, taken 119 wickets, and figured in 71 wins out of the 80.

But the former Sri Lankan captain who has replaced Ricky Ponting said: “Bhajji wasn’t dropped. It was just a question of combination. Tactically we decided that in the first game, given the opposition; that’s the way we wanted to go.

“It was as simple as that. I thought we played a very good game given the fact that what they had to offer. But definitely, Bhajji was not dropped in the way that you want me to say it. Just that it was a tactical decision.’’

When asked if the tactics proved wrong Jayawardene clarified: “Not really. When you look at their (RPS) line-up, they had eight right-handers in the top 10 except for Ben Stokes.

“We still had Nitesh (Rana) in our line-up who could bowl. Given that it was a green wicket and that they had two leg-spinners, one of whom went for runs and the other (Imran Tahir) took wickets off pretty straight balls, I think we were in the game; tactically we got it right. We thought 184 was quite a high score on that venue. They batted really well to get that.

“We made couple of mistakes on the field; Steve Smith was dropped when he was on 36. So that’s probably where things didn’t go our way. But I think tactically we played the game pretty much the way we wanted. Just couldn’t get over the line.’’