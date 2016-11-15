When she hits the ball, it stays hit. Both her drives and lofted shots travel far and this south-paw is already being recognised as a productive opener in the international women’s circuit. Be it a multi-day format, ODI or the slam-bang T20 fixture, she believes in whacking the ball.

Meet 20-year-old Smriti Mandhana, who laid the platform for India’s commanding win in the second match of the three-tie series with a quick-fire 44 against West Indies at Mulapadu on Sunday.

Year 2016 is special for this bespectacled opener for she will be playing in the second edition of women’s Big Bash League at Sydney in December representing Brisbane Heat for a year. Incidentally, the only other player to earn a slot in the overseas players’ quota from India is Harmanpreet Kaur.

“I am looking forward to play on the pacy and bouncy wickets down under. The tournament will be a learning curve as I can learn a lot watching the talented bunch of players playing against each other,” Smriti told The Hindu.

Smriti said her role with Brisbane Heat will be that of an opener and she will get a clear picture once she speaks to the coach and skipper of the franchisee.

“I do not think a lot while in the middle. I like to play the balls according to merit and I love playing big strokes which come to me naturally. If I start curbing my stroke-play I end up playing indiscreet strokes, which will not augur well for myself and my team,” she pointed out.

Smriti admitted that there were frequent advices on ‘not to play too many strokes’ but never any curb on her agressive attitude. “Both my skipper and coach encourage me to play my natural game.”

“For me the most important thing is nets. If I am playing well at nets, I will not worry about anything. If I falter at nets than I give it a serious thought.”

The young girl felt that the introduction of women’s form of Indian Premier League (IPL) will do a whale of good to the players in the country. She also felt the Indian players should keep an eye on fitness as a variety of tournaments were being added to the international circuit. “I spend one hour in the gym daily.”.

Smriti’s maiden hundred at Hobart early this year against Austraila saw Australian players recommending her name for the big bash.