The BCCI’s Special General Meeting (SGM), which was to take a call on whether to adopt the new constitution directed by the Supreme Court, has been adjourned till Saturday on technical grounds. The BCCI has thus missed the deadline of September 30, set by the apex court-appointed Justice R. M. Lodha committee, for amending its rulebook.

The meeting was adjourned minutes after being convened at the BCCI headquarters. “The authorisation letters of the representatives from various State associations have not reached, so they have been given one day’s time to get the letters from their respective State associations,” said Rajeev Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association secretary who is also the IPL chairman.

The Hindu understands that 15 to 16 representatives, including all the associate and affiliate members, had not phrased the letter of authorisation legally. As a result, the SGM has been deferred till noon on October 1.

