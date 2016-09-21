With barely hours left for the BCCI’s annual general meeting, the BCCI was in no mood to back down from the possible violation of the Supreme Court order.

The Justice R.N. Lodha Committee has made public its communication to the Board reminding it to not conduct any business related to 2016-17 at the AGM. However, the BCCI — following independent legal advice — has decided to proceed as per the agenda, including various appointments for 2016-17.

The most vital appointment is the re-election of Ajay Shirke as secretary. Since Shirke was nominated by Anurag Thakur after the latter was elevated to president from the secretary’s post, the AGM is seeking to elect the new secretary.

A BCCI press release issued late in the evening confirmed that that Shirke’s was “the only nomination received” during the two-hour window on Tuesday. Neither Shirke nor Thakur spoke with the reporters before a dinner of all the BCCI member representatives, hosted by the Mumbai Cricket Association chief Sharad Pawar.

The other major appointment that will be made during the AGM is that of all the standing, special and sub-committees, including the selection committees.

For the second day in succession, the BCCI continued to interview candidates. While Thakur and chief executive Rahul Johri had interacted with almost 20 candidates on Monday in New Delhi, Tuesday saw Shirke and Thakur meeting with almost a dozen more applicants, primarily from the west and south zones here.

The Hindu understands that two selectors on the existing selection panel who are eligible — Gagan Khoda and M.S.K. Prasad — have applied to be re-appointed. So has chief junior selector Venkatesh Prasad.

The other prominent candidates who were interviewed over two days include Vijay Dahiya, Amit Bhandari, Sarandeep Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravneet Ricky, Abey Kuruvilla, Rajesh Chauhan, Nilesh Kulkarni, Lalchand Rajput, Nayan Mongia, Ashok Thakur, Gyanendra Pandey and Gopal Sharma.

Despite the BCCI’s strategy to take on the legal system heads on, some of the members feel that the move could be part of a more elaborate ploy. “We are given to understand that once the AGM discusses the forthcoming year’s agenda, the decisions will be termed illegal and the Board may be sued for contempt of court,” a seasoned BCCI member said.

“Once that happens, the court may appoint an administrator to conduct BCCI’s affairs since the BCCI cannot function without a secretary. If that happens, it would lead to possible sanctions from the ICC, which could have a huge impact on the global cricket scenario.”