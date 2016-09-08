TOPICS

The BCCI on Thursday decided to shift the third ODI between India and New Zealand from October 19 to 20th due to ‘Karva Chauth’ festival.

“We are thankful to BCCI for accepting our request of shifting the date by a day. I have received a letter of acknowledgement for the same from BACK office,” DDCA vice-president C.K Khanna said.

Earlier, the DDCA had written a letter to BCCI Secretary Ajay Shirke, intimating the board about the practical difficulties of organising the match on the day of a festival.

