BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke said he had written to the five Test-hosting associations (Saurashtra, Andhra, Punjab, Mumbai and Chennai) only to seek clarity on some finance-related issues.

“The BCCI takes care of travelling and hotel stay. The associations also incur some expenditure.

“If it was to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), I would have given the answer that we can stage matches.

“The Supreme Court order has said that the BCCI cannot make payments to State associations under any head,” said Shirke.

