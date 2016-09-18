The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled on September 21, could mark the beginning of a significant period for Indian cricket administration.

Once it was revealed that the election of the secretary was on the agenda, the Lodha panel had clarified that the BCCI AGM could not conduct any business about 2016-17.

If it does that, it could be construed as contempt of court.

However, based on external legal advice, including that of former Supreme Court judge Markandeya Katju, the BCCI has decided to continue with the AGM and make all the routine appointments as per its existing rules and regulations.

While the BCCI hierarchy appears willing to take the battle with the apex court till the end, it is learnt that some State association officials are wary about the manner in which the BCCI is dealing with the situation.

It is likely that one of the East or South Zone member representatives will raise a query in that regard either during the AGM or the customary dinner of all Board members on the eve of it.

The Supreme Court on July 18 had ordered the BCCI to adopt reforms, including a new administrative set-up and rules and regulations in “four, at the most six months”.

The apex court has also appointed the Justice R.N. Lodha committee, which had earlier recommended reforms, to oversee the implementation.

However, the BCCI has continued to take the apex court head on and has not only filed a review petition against the order but has also asked Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, who was a member of the two-judge bench that delivered the landmark verdict, to recuse himself from the review petition.

Amidst this standoff, the Lodha Committee has already directed the BCCI to adopt the new constitution by September 30 as one of the measures of the implementation of the order in its first stage.

However, the BCCI has convened the AGM seemingly without paying heed to the September 30 deadline.