The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) is contemplating changing its ombudsman once Justice (Retd.) Ajit Prakash Shah completes his one-year term in November.

The Board had appointed the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and Madras High Court as its ombudsman when Shashank Manohar was president.

The change could be made at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) here on September 21, multiple sources revealed.

The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee has recommended a tenure of three terms of one year each for the ethics officer and the ombudsman.

While the Lodha Committee had recommended the appointment of the ethics officer “for the purpose of guidance and resolution in the instances of conflict of Interest” and the ombudsman “for the purpose of providing an independent dispute resolution mechanism,” the BCCI appointed Justice Shah as its ombudsman to arbitrate on conflict of interest issues and grievances against members and administrators.

Sources close to the ombudsman’s office said that Justice Shah received close to 60 conflict of interest complaints, a majority of which could be deemed frivolous.

The ombudsman’s office recently received a complaint against Sachin Bajaj, who is an executive committee member of the Cricket Club of India.

On the administration front, a couple of months ago the BCCI handed over papers related to the suspension of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to the ombudsman’s office.

The matter is in court, but the BCCI has still asked Justice Shah to study the case and adjudicate on it.

The RCA has submitted its reply and Justice Shah is likely to call both the RCA and BCCI for a hearing in September.

While there are indications that Justice Shah may be on his way out after a one-year term, it will be interesting to see whether the Lodha Committee intervenes.