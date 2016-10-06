While the BCCI faces, possibly, its biggest crisis with the matter coming up before the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Board’s legal cell chief, P.S. Raman, made a stunning revelation to The Hindu here on Wednesday.

“The legal cell of the BCCI has not met in the last two months to discuss the Lodha Committee report and the pending matters before the Supreme Court. I can tell you this because I am the panel’s chairman,” Raman told this newspaper.

“I do not wish to comment whether I would have dealt with the matter in a different manner than what the BCCI has done till now,” he added.

Raman, who is also a vice-president in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), said, “Going into the internal functioning of the BCCI in such depth by the Lodha Committee may not have been appropriate since the Board is possibly one of the better-administered sports bodies in the country, and clearly the most successful.”

He added, “All that was probably needed would have been to bring in greater transparency in the financial transactions of the BCCI and the State associations.”