: In another move seemingly not in keeping with the Lodha Committee’s instructions, the BCCI conducted interviews with candidates who had applied for the post of selectors for various selection panels in New Delhi on Monday.

The Hindu understands that approximately 20 candidates from north, east and central zones were interviewed in camera by BCCI president Anurag Thakur and CEO Rahul Johri.

Around a dozen candidates are set to be interviewed in the secretary Ajay Shirke’s presence in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The day was also marked by chaos. A former India spinner who was not even in the national capital was asked to report in person for an interview in about two and a half hours on Monday afternoon.

Only when the BCCI realised he wasn’t a resident of Delhi was he asked to fly down to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Similarly, a retired pace bowler from Himachal Pradesh was spotted at the BCCI’s office, inquiring about the location of the interview. Only when he called up the president’s office was the interaction rescheduled to Tuesday.

The Hindu also understands that from the “approximately 70” applications received for the 15 posts comprising five each in the junior, senior and women’s selection committees, around one third of the applicants are being interviewed.

In all likelihood, what started as an unconstitutional move, as reported by The Hindu on September 14, the BCCI’s initiative of selecting selectors after inviting applications may end up not materialising.