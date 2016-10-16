Most of the full members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been steadfast in their opinion that many recommendations in the Reforms in Cricket Report proposed by the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee and thereafter validated by the Supreme Court are unsustainable for the smooth administration of cricket in India.

So it did not come as a surprise that the full members have decided to stick their necks out and maintain the position they took at the Special General Meeting here on October 1.

The news from the meeting in Delhi was “we are all together” and ready to maintain “status quo” until the Supreme Court gives a final decision after the hearing resumes on October 17.

There are exceptions in the Vidarbha and Tripura associations which have adopted the reforms.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association, too, has given an undertaking to a court in Hyderabad that it would adopt the recommendations.

The Rajasthan Cricket Association has expressed its readiness to meet the Supreme Court order.

In its interim order on October 6, the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, had emphatically stated that only in the event of the State association presidents filing an affidavit before the Lodha Committee (and a copy before the SC) that they would support the rewritten Memorandum of Association, Rules and Regulations, could they put to use the compensation money received on account of the decision to terminate the Champions League Twenty20 by its promoters BCCI, ECB and CA.

However, the full members, who have not even convened SGMs locally to consider the Lodha Committee report, seem to be unfazed by the constant missives from the Lodha Committee, the judgment in the Public Interest Litigation and the apex court’s interim orders.

It has emerged from the full members’ meeting in Delhi that BCCI will further explain its position to the Court without the State associations filing affidavits about its decision to support the MOA, Rules and Regulations.