Ending its long-standing opposition to the Decision Review System (DRS), the BCCI on Friday agreed to its usage on a trial basis during India’s home Test series against England starting next month.

Will trial it in the England series to ‘evaluate the improvements made’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given its consent for using the Decision Review System (DRS) in the forthcoming five-Test series against England starting on November 9.

According to a press release, the Board will use the DRS on a “trial basis to evaluate the improvements made to the system over a period of time”.

Officials from the Board, International Cricket Council (ICC), and Hawkeye had met recently to discuss the system.

“BCCI was not against the DRS but there were certain issues. We had pointed them to the ICC. What is the point if the on-field umpire makes a system and the DRS repeats it.

“The ICC has thanked us for pointing out certain issues. We were never against technology but it has to be close to perfection,” said Board president Anurag Thakur.

In Tests, India has used the full system only once — in Sri Lanka in 2008. In England in 2011, LBWs were not part of DRS.

“We are happy to note that Hawkeye has institutionalised all the recommendations made by BCCI, and we confirm that this improved version of DRS will be used on a trial basis during the forthcoming series against England,” Thakur added.

“Based on the performance of the system and the feedback that we will receive, further continuation in forthcoming series will be decided.

“We recognise the enhanced role of technology in sport, and BCCI will lead such initiatives in coming days, and enrich the viewer experience.”