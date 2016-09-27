Patil's revelations about Sachin, Dhoni irks Anurag Thakur

BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed former selection commmittee chief Sandeep Patil, saying it was “unethical” on his part to reveal certain confidential details about Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni and others after his tenure ended earlier this month.

The Board chief said the “right people in the BCCI” would speak to him soon over the issue which has created a major controversy.

Patil had disclosed that the selection panel would have dropped Sachin Tendulkar before he eventually quit international cricket and that it had also considered removing M.S. Dhoni from ODI captaincy ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

“Let me make it very clear. Sandeep being a former chairman should not have made these comments. When he was the chairman, he replied differently to the same questions. But after that [his tenure], it was different. It was totally unethical of him to do that,” Thakur said.

“One should refrain from making such unethical and unwanted comments in this area [selection matters]. It is because he has been trusted to become the chairman, because he has played enough cricket. There were four more selectors with him, they did not say anything. He [Patil] should have avoided that,” he added.