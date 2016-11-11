TOPICS

Amitabh Choudhary, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary, on Thursday said that it was contemplating introduction of a format for under-16 girls in the women’s cricket segment and this new age group will become functional from 2017-2018.

Speaking to media persons here, Choudhary said that as an experimental effort the zones will be advised to host tournaments for under-16 girls in the current season itself. The tournaments will be held around February / March.

“For the past five years the structure of women’s cricket in India is expanding gradually. But in the junior level there is nothing happening. We have under-19 and seniors and henceforth the under-16 group will act as a feeder system to identify and nurture talented young girls in cricket,” he said.

