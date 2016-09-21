He has played six Tests, scored 106 runs and taken 15 catches. He has also played 17 ODIs, with 63 being his highest. He has taken 14 catches and effected 7 stumpings.

In defiance of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee recommendations, the BCCI on Wednesday named a five-member selection committee headed by former wicketkeeper-batsman MSK Prasad and comprising two members with no Test experience.

Prasad, who was a part of the previous panel as the South Zone representative, replaced Sandeep Patil as Chairman of the selectors.

The 41-year-old Prasad, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, played six Tests and 17 ODIs in his brief international career.

Gagan Khoda, who has not played any Test cricket has been retained in the committee from the central zone.

Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh were the new additions to the selection panel. Of the three, Paranjpe does not have Test experience and has only played ODIs.

The move is in complete defiance of the Lodha committee recommendations, which had called for a three-strong panel with all members having Test experience.

The new panel was decided at the BCCI’s 87th Annual General Meeting which was held in the backdrop of Lodha committee recommendations, which have not been accepted by the Board.

The 45-year-old Gandhi, who has four Tests and three ODIs to his credit, will be representing the east zone, while Paranjpe will be west zone’s representative. Former off-spinner Sarandeep is the selector from north zone, replacing Vikram Rathour.

The 44-year-old Paranjpe, a former left—handed batsman, has only played four ODIs. Sarandeep, on the other hand, has three Tests and five ODIs under his belt, making him compliant with the Lodha committee recommendations.

In overall analysis, the new selection committee has a combined international experience of 13 Tests and 31 ODIs.

Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad has been retained as chairman of the junior selection committee.