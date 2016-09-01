A Lodha Committee advisory stipulates that Apex Council be in place by December 15

The Justice Lodha Committee has told the BCCI that it can carry out only routine business of 2015-16 at its annual general meeting here on September 21 and that it has to adopt the Memorandum of Association and Rules as per the Committee’s recommendations before engaging in matters related to 2016-17.

Following this advisory, the BCCI can only adopt the reports of all the committees and audited statement of accounts of 2015-16, and cannot proceed with the election of the secretary or reconstitute the selection committees.

That means that Ajay Shirke will continue to be the nominated secretary, and the senior national selection committee chaired by Sandeep Patil will also remain undisturbed till the Apex Council is put in place by December 15.

After studying the first compliance report from the BCCI, the Committee announced on its website that a set of FAQs and answers would be posted in response to representations from State associations, members, administrators and other stakeholders.

The Committee has also decided to seek from BCCI’s CEO Rahul Johri the contact details of the State associations and their office-bearers, and the status of compliance with the transparency requirements of bids, tenders and contracts entered into after July 18, 2016, the day the Supreme Court endorsed the Committee’s recommendations.

The Committee has set November 15 as the deadline for the elections of the State associations, and elections to the executive committee of the Players’ Cricket Association.

The deadline for the BCCI AGM and the elections to the Apex Council, and the appointment of an Ethics Officer and an Ombudsman is December 15.

The Committee has further sought the creation of the BCCI committees, the IPL Governing Council and the appointment of the management under the new rules by December 30.

In short, the Committee wants the nine-member Apex Council — effectively the new BCCI dispensation — in place by December 15.