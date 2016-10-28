TOPICS

The hosts have added an extra slow bowler to the side that lost the first test in Chittagong, bringing in off-spinner Shuvagata Hom for paceman Shafiul Islam.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against England at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

England, who won the first test by 22 runs, handed a debut to 24-year-old left-arm spinner Zafar Ansari while paceman Steven Finn was also drafted in.

Off-spinner Gareth Batty and Stuart Broad were the two men dropped by the visitors from the opening test.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Gary Ballance, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Zafar Ansari, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Steven Finn (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)

