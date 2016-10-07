Bangladeshi army commandos abseiled into the national stadium on Thursday as they staged a war game designed to reassure England’s cricketers on their security on the eve of the opening ODI of their controversial tour.

More than a dozen commandos scaled down ropes from helicopters hovering over the nets at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, which is hosting the first two games in a three-match series beginning on Friday night.

The side is being skippered by Jos Buttler after regular one-day captain Eoin Morgan decided not to go on the tour in the wake of an attack by terrorists earlier this year on a cafe full of foreigners.

Twenty-two people were killed in July’s assault on the Holey Artisan Cafe in Dhaka’s upmarket Gulshan district, casting doubt over whether Bangladesh’s security forces could guarantee the England team’s safety.

Reg Dickason, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) security chief, who eventually endorsed the tour after making a field trip to Bangladesh, expressed his satisfaction on Thursday with the safety measures at the ground.

“What we witnessed is a graphic demonstration of the response capabilities of the Bangladesh Army and other security agencies,” he told reporters.

Lieutenant Colonel Imrul Hasan, commander of the One Para Commando Battalion, said his men stood ready to provide any security support to the visiting team.

“Whenever the Bangladesh government entrusts us with any responsibility we take all efforts to fulfil the obligation,” he said.

Bangladesh authorities had earlier promised England’s cricketers “unprecedented security” in a desperate attempt to prevent the country from becoming a no-go zone for international sport.

Bangladesh is desperate to avoid the fate of Pakistan which — apart from a lone series against Zimbabwe — has not hosted any international cricket since gunmen attacked Sri Lanka’s team bus during a 2009 Test in Lahore.

Australia pulled out of a planned tour a year ago after its cricket board’s chief executive James Sutherland said there was a “risk of terrorism in Bangladesh targeting Australian nationals”.

And Australia’s football team was only persuaded to travel to Dhaka for a World Cup qualifier last November after authorities drew up an extensive security plan, aware that a no-show would see it forfeit the match.

While Morgan has stayed at home, Alastair Cook will fly out later to take charge of the team for two Tests that follow the three ODIs, the last of which is being held in the port city of Chittagong.