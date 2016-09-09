Bangladesh has heaved a sigh of relief at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to put the proposal for a two-tier Test structure “off the table” and the country’s future in Test cricket is “not heading for uncertainty”.

Reports on Wednesday said that India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe had opposed the proposal which had found support from the boards of Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and the West Indies.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took a stand against the proposal which suggested Tests in two tiers — teams ranked in top seven in one and the following five in the other — and considered promotion and relegation between the two.

Hassan believes BCCI’s stand against the proposal was a determining factor for the withdrawal

“This is indeed great news,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan said late on Wednesday.

“We were convinced it won’t be something good. We protested against the proposal from the beginning. We are very happy that they announced it officially today. The future of Bangladesh cricket is not heading towards uncertainty.”