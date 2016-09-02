Badrinath to lead Hyderabad Ranji team

Former India batsman S. Badrinath will captain Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy this year.

The 36-year-old Chennai cricketer told The Hindu on Friday, “I will be with Hyderabad next season.

“The approach was made by Hyderabad Cricket Association president Arshad Ayub.

“They wanted a senior cricketer to not just contribute on the field but guide the youngsters.”

Badrinath, who had received an NOC from Vidarbha at the end of last season, was in the running as the batting coach of Tamil Nadu.

Both the TNCA and the State team’s new Ranji coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar were open to the idea.

In fact, Kanitkar told this newspaper that he greatly respected Badrinath.

But then, Badrinath decided to take the Hyderabad offer since he wanted to continue playing. “I have some more years of first class cricket left in me. I wanted to be involved full time as a cricketer. I am still very fit.”

With 9778 runs in 136 matches at a whopping 56.19, the solid and resilient Badrinath is Tamil Nadu’s most successful first class batsman of this generation. It is understood Badrinath will be playing all three formats for Hyderabad.

“It should be a good challenge. Hyderabad is in the C group. It will be nice to get it to the top two pools. I have played a lot of cricket in Hyderabad. People are very hospitable there,” he said.

Interestingly, Hyderabad will be coached by former India and Tamil Nadu paceman B. Arun this season.