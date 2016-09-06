Australia broke a nine-year record held by Sri Lanka, who scored 260 against Kenya in 2007.
Australia broke the world scoring record in Twenty20 internationals after an unbeaten century by opener Glenn Maxwell helped the tourists reach 263-3 in the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Australia beat the previous record set by Sri Lanka at 260-6 against Kenya in 2007.
Asked to bat first, Maxwell smashed nine sixes and 14 boundaries for his 145 not out in 65 balls. Along with being his maiden century, it was the all-time second best individual score in T20s behind teammate Aaron Finch’s 156.
Travis Head hit three sixes and four boundaries for an 18-ball 45.
Five out of six bowlers used by Sri Lanka conceded more than 11 runs an over.
Top 10 T20 International scores
|Team
|Score
|Run-rate
|Opponent
|Australia
|263/3
|13.15
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|260/6
|13.00
|Kenya
|Australia
|248/6
|12.40
|England
|West Indies
|245/6
|12.25
|India
|India
|244/4
|12.20
|West Indies
|South Africa
|241/6
|12.05
|England
|West Indies (19.2 overs)
|236/6
|12.20
|South Africa
|South Africa
|231/7
|11.55
|West Indies
|England (19.4 overs)
|230/8
|11.69
|South Africa
|South Africa
|229/4
|11.45
|England
Highest Scores in Twenty20 Internationals
156 — Aaron Finch, Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013
145 not out — Glenn Maxwell, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016
124 not out — Shane Watson, Australia vs. India, Sydney, 2016
123 — Brendon McCullum, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012
122 — Babar Hayat, Hong Kong vs. Oman, Fatullah, 2016
119 — Faf du Plessis, South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
118 not out — Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 2016
117 not out — Richard Levi, South Africa vs. New Zealand, Hamilton, 2012
117 — Chris Gayle, West Indies vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2007
116 not out — Brendon McCullum, New Zealand vs. Australia, Christchurch, 2010
116 not out — Alex Hales, England vs. Sri Lanka, Chittagong, 2014
