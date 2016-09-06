Australia broke a nine-year record held by Sri Lanka, who scored 260 against Kenya in 2007.

Australia broke the world scoring record in Twenty20 internationals after an unbeaten century by opener Glenn Maxwell helped the tourists reach 263-3 in the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Australia beat the previous record set by Sri Lanka at 260-6 against Kenya in 2007.

Asked to bat first, Maxwell smashed nine sixes and 14 boundaries for his 145 not out in 65 balls. Along with being his maiden century, it was the all-time second best individual score in T20s behind teammate Aaron Finch’s 156.

Travis Head hit three sixes and four boundaries for an 18-ball 45.

Five out of six bowlers used by Sri Lanka conceded more than 11 runs an over.

Top 10 T20 International scores

Team Score Run-rate Opponent Australia 263/3 13.15 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 260/6 13.00 Kenya Australia 248/6 12.40 England West Indies 245/6 12.25 India India 244/4 12.20 West Indies South Africa 241/6 12.05 England West Indies (19.2 overs) 236/6 12.20 South Africa South Africa 231/7 11.55 West Indies England (19.4 overs) 230/8 11.69 South Africa South Africa 229/4 11.45 England

Highest Scores in Twenty20 Internationals

156 — Aaron Finch, Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013

145 not out — Glenn Maxwell, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016

124 not out — Shane Watson, Australia vs. India, Sydney, 2016

123 — Brendon McCullum, New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012

122 — Babar Hayat, Hong Kong vs. Oman, Fatullah, 2016

119 — Faf du Plessis, South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

118 not out — Mohammad Shahzad, Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 2016

117 not out — Richard Levi, South Africa vs. New Zealand, Hamilton, 2012

117 — Chris Gayle, West Indies vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2007

116 not out — Brendon McCullum, New Zealand vs. Australia, Christchurch, 2010

116 not out — Alex Hales, England vs. Sri Lanka, Chittagong, 2014