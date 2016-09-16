ick said Australian players are ready to put up a better show than their horrifying Sri Lankan Test series where they were outplayed.

Newly appointed Australia batting coach Graeme Hick feels that team’s premier batsmen would have to “show more patience” and adaptability when they tour India early next yar in what will be an imposing challenge.

“First it’s about adapting to their conditions. At times, may be Australian way is to dominate and in Test cricket, the run rates increase a lot. May be India is a place where we need a little bit more patience like teams that have been there successful recently. Lets not forget its one of the toughest challenges in cricket,” Hick told ESPN Cricinfo.

Hick, whose career-best Test score of 178 came against India during their 0-3 rout in the sub-continent in 1993, knows a thing or two about playing on dustbowls.

“Teams that has been successful has had guys, who have got big runs upfront. May be a couple of good sessions is not enough. One has to post big first innings score and one has to take that responsibility, if you get in. That may require a little bit more partience than some of the players will normally show,” said Hick.

“Exciting part, we have not won there (India) quite a while. I spoke to a couple of players briefly at meeting. They are certainly up for challenge. Definitely (they will) give a better account of ourselves than Sri Lanka Test series,” said Hick, who played 65 Tests for England scoring 3383.

Hick said that it is imperative that players believe that they can be successful in the sub-continent.

“The mental side of it is huge. You need self belief. The top players will sort it out for themseleves. How they need to change and what they need to do in sub-continent. The mental processes, pre-match batting plans, biggest thing will be belief that they can be successful and coming up with a plan and be successful,” he signed off.