Australia added Joe Burns and the uncapped Callum Ferguson to its squad for the second Test against South Africa on Monday after opener Shaun Marsh was ruled out with a broken finger.

Burns will replace Marsh, while Ferguson also joins the squad and uncapped pace bowler Joe Mennie, the 12th man in Perth, could win promotion.

Pretorius for Steyn



Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been named as Dale Steyn’s replacement.

Pretorius (27), who made his ODI debut in September, figured in three matches against Ireland and Australia.

In the first three rounds of the ongoing Sunfoil series, South Africa’s First Class competition, he made scores of 87, 80, 97, 28 and 72 playing for Lions. He also took six for 81, against Warriors.