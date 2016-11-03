Siddle back to bolster Australia; tourists ponder four-pronged pace attack for the WACA

Veteran seamer Peter Siddle will return to bolster an Australia side keen to halt a losing streak in the first Test against South Africa starting on Thursday.

Captain Steve Smith confirmed on Wednesday his eleven for the home season opener at the WACA in Perth, with Siddle preferred to the uncapped Joe Mennie.

Australia went down 3-0 in Sri Lanka in July-August to forfeit its top Test ranking, and then suffered a 5-0 thrashing in a one-day series in South Africa.

Siddle, who has been recovering from a back injury sustained in New Zealand nearly nine months ago, will be the third seamer, replacing left-arm spinner Jon Holland.

Batsman Usman Khawaja, dropped after a loss of form in Sri Lanka, replaces allrounder Moises Henriques from the team that sank in the final Test in Sri Lanka.

Siddle joins the pace attack spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, also recovering from a badly gashed leg, and Josh Hazlewood.

Meanwhile, experienced South African quick Morne Morkel has been declared fit for the Perth Test as the tourists ponder unleashing a four-strong pace attack at the WACA.

The Proteas have won on their last two visits to the WACA on their way to series triumphs in Australia and are full of confidence ahead of the start to the three-Test series.

Faf du Plessis, who is standing in as skipper for the injured A.B. de Villiers, declined to follow his Australia counterpart Steve Smith by naming his side on Wednesday, leaving the hosts to guess whether they would play a spinner or not.

Dale Steyn is certain to spearhead the pace attack with Vernon Philander and exciting youngster Kagiso Rabada likely to support him with the potential fourth spot going to Kyle Abbott or Morkel.

Steyn is only six wickets away from surpassing Shaun Pollock as South Africa’s most prolific Test wicket-taker and du Plessis said he hoped the 33-year-old would notch up his 422nd victim in Perth.

The teams:

Australia: Steve Smith (capt.), David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Joe Mennie (12th man).

South Africa (from): Faf du Plessis (capt.), Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Stephen Cook, J-P. Duminy, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw and Dale Steyn.