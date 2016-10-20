Trent Boult is eager to have a go at the Indians after being rested for the first one-dayer at Dharamshala on October 16.

The Kiwi pace bowler spoke to the media ahead of Thursday’s second ODI against India and reflected on the thinking of the visiting team.

“We are looking to get more runs, as basic as it sounds. If we could put more runs on board, we could offer more scoreboard pressure on this good Indian side.

“I am not going to single anyone out in terms of their performance, but I am sure all those in the playing XI would like to contribute more with the bat.

“We pride ourselves in showing a lot of energy and in applying more pressure on the field.

“I think the next couple of occasions and the next few nights will be a big stage for the batters and I am sure they are looking forward to it.”

Pointing out that it was the seamers, and not the spinners, who caused the damage in Dharamshala, Bolt said, “They (seamers) set the tone and managed to get us four down in the first 10 overs.

“Yes. It’s a totally different ball game from what we are used to in our home conditions, but they are a quality side and they are putting a lot of pressure on us. And at the moment, we don’t have the answers for their questions.”