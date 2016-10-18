After a long-tour of the West Indies, R. Ashwin surprised many by playing for his TNPL side Dindigul Dragons in Chennai on the day he landed.

While crediting the successful conduct of the tournament, the off-spinner — who played only two matches for Dragons — felt the event could have planned better.

He said: “The TNPL was a very good experience for me. I am little upset that the tournament was not timed well. Had it been timed better I would have played most of the games. Hopefully next year they will hold it in the summer.”

