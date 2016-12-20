England collapse to a humiliating defeat at Chepauk

Ravindra Jadeja exults after taking his 7th wicket of the innings in the final Test match of England's tour to India, at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo: V. Ganesan.

England lost six wickets for 40 runs in the post-tea session to plunge to a humiliating innings and 75-run loss to India on Day 5 of the fifth Test on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja took 7/48, a Test career-best, as the visitors collapsed inexplicably in the final session.

India has won the five-match series 4–0. India, a comfortable victory made even easier by poor performances from England with bat and ball.

The first Test in Rajkot had ended in a draw but that was the most success England enjoyed.

At Tea on Tuesday, England was comfortably placed at 167-4 and heading for a draw to end the series with a modicum of satisfaction. England then collapsed, bowled out for 207 runs in the span of 24 overs since.

Jadeja had taken 3/38 before Tea, and he continued his fine form thereafter, picking up four more wickets for 10 runs. His previous best was 6/138 against South Africa in Durban in 2013.

This was Jadeja’s first ten-wicket haul in Test cricket, as he picked 3/106 in the first innings, returning a total 10/154.

Moeen Ali had advanced to an untroubled 44 when he played an extravagant mistimed heave and was caught at Mid-on by a leaping Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ali had been given a life in the 70th over, when he was dropped at Short-leg off Jadeja.

Then, Ben Stokes (23) was caught at Midwicket off Jadeja again, the left-arm spinner picking his first five-wicket haul since his 5/73 against New Zealand in Kanpur this past September.

Stokes and Ali had added 63 runs for the fifth wicket, and thereafter it all fell apart as England lost their last six wickets for 15 runs.

Amit Mishra (1/30) bowled Liam Dawson (0) with a googly, and then Umesh Yadav (1/36) had Adil Rashid (2) caught at point by Jadeja.

Jos Buttler (6 not out) and Stuart Broad (1) resisted for a while but Jadeja returned to pick up the last two wickets.

Broad was caught at Short-leg, and then Jake Ball (0) was snapped up by Karun Nair to bring the curtains down on the series.

England went from 103-0 to 207-all-out, losing 10 wickets for 104 runs.