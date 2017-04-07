Are Lodha Committee FAQs part of its recommendations, CoA asks Supreme Court

more-in

Mumbai: The Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with a mandate to enforce the Supreme Court order of July 18, 2016 and another order on January 2, 2017 has asked the apex court to issue directions on important matters that are relevant for the implementation of the Justice Lodha Committee reforms in cricket report.

The CoA has basically sought clarifications on the right of a full member to attend BCCI meetings even in the event of it not having implemented the Supreme Court order of July 18, 2016, whether a disqualified office-bearer can take part in BCCI activities as a representative of a State association and be nominated to ICC meetings and if the two sets of FAQs are bound on the BCCI and its members.

In its third status report submitted on April 6, the CoA has requested the following directions from the Supreme Court: 1. relating to whether the first FAQs and the second FAQs (especially the second) form part of the reforms that the CoA is required to implement; (2) relating to whether persons who are disqualified from being office-bearers of a State association are nevertheless entitled to attend any SGM or AGM of the BCCI as nominees/representatives of a State association; (3) relating to whether persons who are disqualified from being office-bearers of the BCCI may nevertheless be appointed to represent at the ICC; (4) issue appropriate directions regarding whether State associations that have not complied with the orders dated Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 21, 2016 passed by this Hon’ble Court are nevertheless entitled to participate in any SGM or AGM of the BCCI and send their nominees/representatives to attend the same.

The CoA has cited FAQ 2 in Second FAQs which is follows: “Can a disqualified office bearer act as the representative/nominee of a member association or the BCCI?

Can such an individual discharge any other role in or behalf of the association or the BCCI?

The response from the Lodha Committee was as follows: “In keeping with the spirit of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment, a disqualified office-bearer is no longer to be associated with cricket administration. He/She is disqualified from being a representative or nominee of the member association or the BCCI and cannot discharge any other role in or on behalf of the association or the BCCI. He/She cannot function within the association in any patron or advisory capacity nor be a member of a committee or council.”

Ín its 85-page Third Status report, CoA has informed the Supreme Court about the action taken following its order of March 24 with regard to payments to be made to State associations that staged international matches and BCCI payments to be made to IPL venues.

The CoA has also told the apext court that the Vidarbha Cricket Association had amended its MoA Rules and Regulations and adopted the Lodha Committee recommendations and hence it would be releasing funds to the VCA as per the order of Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 21, 2016 and that it had removed the draft for new MoA Rules and Regulations from the BCCI website because it needed to be modified following the apex court order of March 24.